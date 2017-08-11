Flesh-eating bugs attack teen paddling in ocean

Marine biologists are struggling to identify the creatures that are said to have eaten through the skin of a boy who had been paddling at a beach in Australia.

Sam Kanizay, 16, spent 30 minutes in the water at Brighton Beach in Melbourne to soothe his legs after a football game. When he walked out, his legs were covered in tiny flesh-eating creatures.

"I walked out of the water and saw what I thought was sand covering my calf and shook it off. By the time I'd walked across the sand, I looked down and noticed I had blood all over my ankles," he told 3AW Radio.

"It took a while to get all the blood off and it came back pretty quickly.It looked like hundreds of little pinholes or pin-size bites distributed all over my ankle and the top of my foot."