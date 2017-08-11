New nanochip regrows organs in days

A pad about the size of a R2 coin that can regrow damaged organs and heal serious wounds within a few days has been created by scientists.

The device uses nanochips to reprogram skin cells so they generate any type of cell necessary for medical treatment. The non-invasive procedure in laboratory trials was found to restore the functionality of badly damaged blood vessels within days.

The technique promises to transform the chances of patients in need of complex reconstructive surgery, as well as those whose organs are prematurely ageing.

The US researchers who created the technology say it could be used against neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

- The Daily Telegraph