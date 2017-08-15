Participants in one experiment had to read a work-related e-mail from a stranger and evaluate the competence and warmth of that person. The messages were similar but some had smileys and others not.

Unlike face-to-face smiles‚ the e-mail smileys had no benefit and “had a negative effect on the perception of competence”‚ the researchers found. The readers also responded in more detail with content-related information to the e-mails without smiles.

In a second experiment‚ a smiling photograph accompanying the sender’s e-mail had a more competent and friendly impact than a neutral photograph.

Participants were more likely to assume that women would send e-mails with smileys‚ if the gender of the sender was unknown.

Glikson said: “People tend to assume that a smiley is a virtual smile‚ but the findings of this study show that in the case of the workplace‚ at least as far as initial ‘encounters’ are concerned‚ this is incorrect.

“For now‚ at least‚ a smiley can only replace a smile when you already know the other person.”