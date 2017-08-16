Sci-Tech

Earth to Voyager 1: Welcome to the big four-oh, intrepid traveller

16 August 2017 - 05:50 By AFP
This artist's concept depicts NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft entering interstellar space.
Image: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Nasa is seeking suggestions from the public for a message to beam far, far out into space to the probe Voyager 1 in time for the 40th anniversary of its launch.

The US space agency wants input via Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and other social media, and the public will vote on what short message we on Earth should send to the intrepid, overachieving little space traveller.

Nasa said on its website that people had until August 15 to make submissions of a maximum of 60 characters.

Nasa, its Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Voyager team will cull them, and the public will vote to pick the winner to send towards Voyager 1 on September 5.

That probe is now almost 21billion kilometres from Earth. It is the most distant human-made object ever.

And it is the first spacecraft to enter what is known as interstellar space. Nasa defines this as beginning where the sun's flow of material and its magnetic field stop affecting its surroundings.

Voyager 1 was launched on September 5 1977, and a sister ship, Voyager 2, actually went up about two weeks earlier. Both travelled on Titan-Centaur rockets.

The mission of both was to study the solar system's giant, gaseous outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Voyager 2 went up first because its trajectory was a longer, slower one. It is now almost 17.7-billion kilometres from home.  

