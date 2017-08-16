Lowly algae key to rise of complex life: study

For nearly three billion years, the evolution of life on Earth remained mostly stalled at the single-cell stage, yielding a watery world teeming with bacteria.

But then the melting some 650 million years ago of Snowball Earth -- when oceans at the equator were frozen to a depth of two kilometres (1.2 miles) -- led to a global algae bloom that changed everything, researchers reported Wednesday.

"Microscopic bacteria were replaced by much larger algae" fed by nutrients ripped from mountainsides as glaciers slid toward the sea, said Jochen Brocks, a professor at Australian National University and lead author of a study published in Nature.

"These organisms revolutionised the base of the food web and, without them, we would not be here today," he told AFP while attending an international geochemistry conference in Paris, where he presented his findings.