Facebook tests adding news stories customised to users' interests

Facebook Inc is testing a feature in the Facebook News Feed that provides customised links to news on topics of interest to individual users, as the company continues to search for ways to increase the amount of time that people spend using the world's largest social media network.

The offering, called "Featured Topic," is being tested on News Feed, the core of Facebook. Each selected item includes a couple of sentences of text on a subject, a link to a news story and a photo, according to an example seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Facebook confirmed that the feature was in testing and said it was designed to help people discover stories that might be relevant to them.

The company makes frequent changes to the News Feed, typically testing potential features at length before making them official.