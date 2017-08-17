The spray that keeps fruit fresh for weeks

Scientists at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have developed a new technique for coating fruit with a spray that could prolong its shelf life by several weeks. The process takes just five seconds to apply and can keep certain fruit fresh for four weeks or more.

The new nano-coating spraying technique uses plant-derived polyphenols, a nontoxic food additive that also has antibacterial properties. Test results found that after 28 days of storing mandarin oranges at 25°C, 27% of the uncoated fruit were rotten, while all of the coated mandarins remained edible.

In a test with strawberries, over half of the treated fruit remained in good condition after 58 hours, while only 6% of the untreated strawberries had not become rotten.

Before the new research there have been practical limitations on the application of preservative sprays. However, with the new technique taking only five seconds, it is thought the time saved could allow for preserving sprays to be brought into the process of mass-harvesting fruit. The scientists have patented the product and are in the process of attempting to commercialise it.