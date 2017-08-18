How to delete yourself from the internet

If cyber attack scare stories, viral fake news articles, online abuse and the election of Donald Trump have given you the resolve to walk away from the internet, you're in luck.

Developers in Sweden have created a website that can help you delete your online presence with just a few clicks.

Wille Dahlbo and Linus Unnebäck designed the internet deletion site, available at Deseat.me, as a place for people to "clean up your internet presence".

It lets you see all of the websites you are signed up to or have accounts for and asks if you would like to delete them or unsubscribe. It asks for your e-mail address and password so it can scan sites you're signed up to.