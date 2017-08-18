World's biggest rhino breeder rushes to court at eleventh hour

John Hume‚ the world’s biggest rhino breeder‚ is rushing to court in Pretoria on Friday in an eleventh-hour bid to sell more than 250 horns in the first “legal” horn auction in decades.

The online auction – which has been advertised in Chinese and Vietnamese on Hume’s website – is due to begin at noon on Monday. This has sparked concern that the sale might undermine a 40-year-old ban on global rhino horn sales.

Hume‚ a wildlife rancher and breeder who has more than 1‚500 rhinos on his ranch in the North West province‚ won a series of court cases earlier this year to overturn an eight-year long moratorium on rhino horns being sold inside South African borders.

Though the commercial sale of horns to international buyers has been banned for four decades under a global conservation treaty‚ Hume won the legal right to sell them domestically in April.