More brands are using Instagram Stories to connect with consumers.

"Instagram is growing exceptionally well in South Africa. It is growing well globally. There are almost 700 million people that are on Instagram. More businesses are using Instagram to promote their businesses‚" said Facebook Africa's regional director Nunu Ntshingila.

In the first quarter of this year one million advertisers used Instagram‚ which is owned by Facebook.

Since 2015 the number of Africans connected to Facebook‚ which also owns Instagram‚ has increased by 42%‚ to over 170 million monthly active users. South Africa has 8.9 million daily active people‚ with 96% of these accessing Facebook via mobile device.

"Today Instagram Stories is one of the fastest ways of communicating. Instagram as you would see through our space is a real focus for us at the Loeries this year‚" said Ntshingila.

Facebook threw its weight behind young digital talent by sponsoring the student category of Loeries 2017‚ the advertising awards for Africa and the Middle East‚ which took place on Saturday.

The social media network also hosted workshops and hackathons to upskill young South African creatives in the latest practices for digital marketing and advertising.

“At Facebook‚ we are passionate about helping talented young creatives across Africa and the Middle East to develop their skills and deliver great concepts that help brands to grow‚ while entertaining and informing the community. Africa and the Middle East’s emerging digital creatives represent a powerfully diverse pool of talent—one that holds the key to reaching the next billion people.” New to the student category was the Facebook Challenge‚ a student campaign that creatively addressed gender equality using mobile video.

"Every year we pick a certain subject that is not only relevant to South Africa but is relevant for the industry that we find ourselves in. Last year we picked up the issue of tolerance and the students had to work on tolerance.

"This year we are talking about gender. Of course‚ I am excited to see how they use such a rich platform to communicate the gender issue‚" Ntshingila said. At the awards ceremony on Saturday four Gold Loeries were awarded in the category with students from Vega School winning two Gold awards‚ AAA School of Advertising one Gold award‚ and the Greenside Design Centre one Gold award.

Four Craft Golds were awarded to The Open Window.