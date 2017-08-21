Sci-Tech

Dark surprise for animals in path of solar eclipse

21 August 2017 - 05:43 By Reuters
The moon passes between the sun and the earth during a solar eclipse in Coyhaique, Chile February 26, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Animals in the path of the first total solar eclipse to travel across the US in 99 years have a big surprise awaiting them on Monday afternoon, biologists say.

Zoos, aquariums and other wildlife parks see the celestial phenomenon as a special research opportunity to observe how birds and mammals react when the moon's shadow blots out most of the sun's light in the middle of the day, experts say.

The South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston, the last spot over which the total eclipse will pass during its coast-to-coast journey, will carefully monitor the behaviour of creatures during the minute and 36 seconds when the area goes dark.

Biologists have set up video cameras in the Salt Marsh Aviary and Mountain Forest exhibits to gather data.

In general researchers are not particularly concerned the sudden mid-afternoon darkness will upset animals too much, even though the eclipse's approach will come as a complete surprise to them.

"A little bit of excitement in the days of the animals is a good thing," said aviculturist Monty Wallace. "You don't want the same thing happening to you every day."

Past solar eclipses have left animals appearing confused.  

