South Africa goes to sea to collect environmental data

21 August 2017 - 11:04 By Staff Reporter
The SA Agulhas II can plough through ice one metre thick. File photo.
Image: Supplied

South Africa plans to deploy the SA Agulhas II to conduct marine research‚ the Department of Environmental Affairs said on Monday.

The department said Cabinet has approved South Africa’s participation in the second International Indian Ocean Expedition (IIOE-2) taking place between 2017 and 2020.

The first version of the IIOE occurred from 1960-1965‚ it said.

"The main objective for South Africa’s participation is to ensure that the African continent and the region at large benefit from various proposed initiatives‚" the department added.

At this stage‚ two scientific cruises on board the SA Agulhas II and/or RV Algoa are envisaged in 2017 and 2018.

The department further said the SA Agulhas II would dock in Dar Es Salaam‚ Tanzania‚ in November 2017‚ in time for the 10th Conference of the Western Indian Ocean Marine Science Association (WIOMSA) to be held between 30 October – 4 November 2017.

