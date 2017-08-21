Sci-Tech

WATCH: Total solar eclipse completes path across America

21 August 2017 - 21:11 By AFP

The Great American Eclipse completed its journey across the United States Monday, with the path of totality stretching coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century.

Totality began over Oregon at about 1716 GMT and ended at 1848 GMT over Charleston, South Carolina where sky-gazers whooped and cheered as the Moon moved directly in front of the Sun.

"It was incredibly beautiful. I am moved to tears," said Heather Riser, sitting on a blanket in Waterfront Park in Charleston, a bustling East Coast city where thousands had gathered to watch.

Most read

  1. Former City of Joburg employee charged with 94 counts of fraud South Africa
  2. WATCH: Total solar eclipse completes path across America Sci-Tech
  3. Epileptic‚ asthmatic and on the streets South Africa
  4. Axing of crime boss evidence police management needs judicial review: police ... South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Salem goes dark as total solar eclipse dazzles crowds in Oregon
Need for speed: Will ‘Robot Races’ keep illegal drag racers off Cape Town's ...
X