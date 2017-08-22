Love beckons for recovering monkey in chimp refuge

Cecilia came to Sorocaba four months ago from Mendoza in Argentina, after making legal history in a case brought by animal rights groups. The judge ruled that Cecilia was being held in unsuitable conditions at the Mendoza zoo and should be transferred to Sorocaba. In her ruling, the judge defined Cecilia as "a nonhuman subject of law". Though she is a chimp, the law applied to her as it would to a person.

Cecilia had spent her whole life in the zoo. She was lonely, heartbroken by the deaths of Charly and Xuxa, her two lifetime chimp companions.

"When she arrived here she had no physical problems but she was very depressed," said Camila Gentille, a vet at the sanctuary. "She used to spend all her time lying down and did not interact with anyone."

Now Cecilia is starting to eat better and even looks over and replies when Marcelino calls to her from his nearby enclosure, as she sits on her perch.

In Sorocaba Cecilia shares a 500,000m2 refuge of trees, grass and enclosures with about 50 other chimps, as well as hundreds of other animals such as lions and bears.

Some of the apes receive medication to stop them mutilating themselves. But they also benefit from emotional support.

"It is very important to talk to them so they don't feel lonely," said Merivan Miranda, one of the carers. "So they know there is someone who understands them."

One of the chimps, Dolores, 18, sits shrieking on her perch: the mental effect of years of mistreatment in a zoo.