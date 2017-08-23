SA's first online rhino horn auction set to open

Several hundred rhino horns will go under the hammer on Wednesday in South Africa's first online auction of the controversial product, despite opposition from conservation groups who contend the sale will encourage poachers.

The three-day selloff, organised by the owner of the world's largest rhino farm, will go ahead after a last-minute legal tussle pushed its start back two days.

"There are delays, no hiccups. It starts Wednesday at 2pm," said auction organiser John Hume, who owns 1,500 rhinos on his farm north of Johannesburg.

Hume has stockpiled six tonnes of rhino horns and wants to sell 264 pieces weighing a total of 500 kilogrammes.

He says he harvests the horns by tranquilising the animals and dehorning them -- a technique he says is humane and wards off poachers.