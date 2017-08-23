Sci-Tech

WATCH: This gazelle's river crossing was doomed from the start

23 August 2017 - 10:49 By TimesLIVE

It never stood a chance. The little antelope might be one of the fastest on land but when it leaped into the Mara river in Kenya, it soon found out it was no match for the resident predator.

In a video posted to National Geographic's Instagram page, the Thomson's gazelle tries valiantly to cross the river and escape, but the Nile crocodile soon put an end to its annual migration.

