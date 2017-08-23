WATCH: This gazelle's river crossing was doomed from the start
It never stood a chance. The little antelope might be one of the fastest on land but when it leaped into the Mara river in Kenya, it soon found out it was no match for the resident predator.
In a video posted to National Geographic's Instagram page, the Thomson's gazelle tries valiantly to cross the river and escape, but the Nile crocodile soon put an end to its annual migration.
One of Africa's fastest and most agile antelope, the Thomson's gazelle, finds itself out of its depths as it attempts to swim the Mara river in Kenya. Unfortunately, this little gazelle is dragged down to a watery gave by a massive demon of the deep, Africa's Nile crocodile. Every year, over a million wildebeest, zebra, and antelope migrate to Kenya's Maasai Mara in search of greener pastures—but not without being hunted by the larger carnivores. Join Safari Live as we document this year's migration, live from the Maasai Mara at natgeo.com/safarilive #safarilive
