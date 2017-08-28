More wild tales of the city

The scratches on the face of Karin Lourens speak volumes. The fine red web is courtesy of the orphan baboon on her shoulder. It has bonded with the vet as surrogate mother after being confiscated from a Randfontein home this winter.

As "Lucy" dangles and grips, Lourens grimaces and points out that the five-week-old baboon's cuteness is also her curse - it convinces some people that she'd make a great pet.

"Luckily for Lucy someone reported her owners and she was removed. She's young enough to be re-introduced into a wild troop," says Lourens, the full-time vet at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital. The practice is the first of its kind in urban Gauteng dedicated to treating medium-sized and small indigenous wildlife for free, with the goal to rehabilitate the animals for release.

Its premises on a Midrand plot opened at the beginning of the year because Lourens, along with wildlife rehabilitation specialists Penelope Morkel and Nicci Wright, realised people just don't know where to turn when their paths cross with injured or sick wild animals in need of veterinary care.

"Local vets don't have the specialist knowledge or time to help these animals that aren't anyone's pets, even if they may want to," says Wright.

The practice is a non-profit organisation. It operates on donations and its wish list runs long - including everything from theatre tables and lights to a washing machine, generator, heating pads and incubators.