Police in the Western Cape have arrested a 28-year-old man after he was found with illegal abalone worth R900‚000.

Captain Frederick Van Wyk said members of the operations combat unit and the Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries were conducting a crime intelligence operation in Marine Drive‚ in Hawston‚ Western Cape about 4pm.

“On arrival in Marine Drive‚ the members spotted the white Toyota Hilux LDV with Reg CA 654 720‚ parked in the bushes. As the members got closer to the vehicle‚ they noticed a man busy offloading bags from the vehicle. When the man saw the marked police vehicles he tried to run away but officials were able to apprehend him.

“Upon inspecting the bags‚ the members found that they were filled with abalone. Fourteen bags were found on the scene with a combined weight of 500kg and an estimated street value of R 900‚000. An 8-metre rubber duck boat with diving gear was also found standing at the back of the LDV. All the exhibits‚ excluding the LDV‚ were handed over to members from the Department of Agriculture‚ Forest and Fisheries‚” said Van Wyk.

The man was arrested for being in possession of abalone and was due to appear in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The arrest took place on Sunday afternoon.