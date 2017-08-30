Buzz as world's biggest drone drug deliveries take off in Tanzania

Tanzania is set to launch the world's largest drone delivery network in January, with drones parachuting blood and medicines out of the skies to save the lives of women giving birth and children struck by malaria, in a country larger than Nigeria.

California's Zipline will make 2,000 deliveries a day to more than 1,000 health facilities across the east African country, including blood, vaccines and malaria and AIDS drugs, following the success of a smaller project in nearby Rwanda.

"It's the right move," Lilian Mvule, 51, said by phone, recalling how her granddaughter died from malaria two years ago.