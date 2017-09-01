Has spring sprung or not?

Earlier astronomical textbooks often defined the four seasons as starting on the dates of the corresponding equinoxes and solstices. But this is no longer the case.

“Apart from rejecting the astronomically-based seasons in compliance with modern astronomical usage‚ there are no firm grounds for choosing one set of dates rather than another for the starting dates of the seasons‚” said the weather service.

This year the spring equinox - when the sun crosses the Earth's equator‚ which occurs twice each year‚ in the Southern Hemisphere will occur on September 22.

Climatologically that’s when the season actually begins.

“One finds disagreement on the starting dates of the seasons at both the scientific and the lay level. South Africa does not really experience four distinct seasons. Throughout South Africa the transitional seasons of autumn and spring tend to be very short. Most analysis of climate is done using the assumption that January is mid-summer and July mid-winter‚” said the weather service.