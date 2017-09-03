Former Springbok rugby captain John Smit will tackle a gruelling 21km trek up the Drakensberg mountains to raise awareness and funds for rhino conservation and the bearded vulture populations in South Africa.

Smit‚ 39‚ from Durban‚ will join 23 other athletes on World Rhino Day‚ on September 22‚ to take part in the Rhino Peak Challenge — a 21km run or walk to the top of the Rhino Peak and back.

The challenge started in 2015 when a small group of trail runners were asked to ascend the iconic Rhino Peak in the southern region of the Maloti Drakensberg World Heritage Site. While establishing new fastest known times‚ the main focus was to raise awareness‚ in a unique way‚ about the plight of rhinos as well as the other endangered habitant of the Rhino Peak itself‚ the bearded vulture.

Last year R290‚000 was raised for the Rhino Conservation Project and the Maloti-Drakensberg Vulture Project.

Smit jokingly said it was much further than he expected when he said yes.

“I do quite a bit of running and cycling‚ but 21km up a mountain won’t be fun but should draw attention. I don’t think I will be breaking records. We are in KwaZulu-Natal which is a beautiful place. I will suffer for a few hours and hopefully help out and highlight the cause‚” said Smit.

He said he does whatever he can when a cause arises‚ especially when it comes to rhino.

“Considering how serious the situation is getting with regards to rhino numbers and poaching it is almost impossible to say no to something that you know will go towards trying to make a difference‚” he said.

Smit and the other participants‚ who include canoeists Hank and Pippa McGregor‚ will secure pledges based on the times it takes them to complete the round trip on the day. An added incentive for those pledging is a lucky draw prize‚ put up by that runner to boost the pledge‚ which will be drawn by the runner after the event and anybody who has pledged on that particular runner will stand a chance to win their prize.