Booze in the age of the robot barman

As Tipsy unfolds an arm to select a glass, retrieve ice and mix a drink, it's all a far cry from the flashy swagger of Tom Cruise in Cocktail.

But then he doesn't have the twinkle in his eye of a fictional Hollywood bartender - or any eyes at all, for that matter - because Tipsy is a robot that mixes a mean Bloody Mary for its customers at a bar in Las Vegas.

"This is the future," says Las Vegas resident Mauricio Letona - but not everyone is sold on it. French tourist Antoine Ferrari thinks it is "cooler to have a drink when there is someone behind the bar", although he acknowledges the novelty of a "slightly futuristic" drinking experience.

Italian Rino Armeni, president of Robotic Innovations and owner of the bar in which Tipsy works, is conscious of the imperative to retain the human element of going for a drink.