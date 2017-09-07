He said under Facebook’s current terms‚ by posting pictures and videos "you grant Facebook a non-exclusive‚ transferable‚ royalty-free‚ worldwide licence to use any [IP] content that you post on or in connection with Facebook".

But Melamdowitz said the fact that a photograph had been published online‚ did not mean that anyone could use the work as it was in the public domain‚ “just as one cannot photocopy a book or extract images from it just because it is available publicly".

“Save for situations where a licence has been granted by the copyright owner pursuant to the terms of use of that particular site‚ one cannot assume that one is entitled to use the photograph because it is the public domain‚” he said.

According to Melamdowitz‚ copyright laws protect original works including photographs‚ videos and written work on social media sites.

But Facebook is not the only culprit. From October 2‚ Twitter's updated user agreement will come into effect.

Twitter has specified to its users that in terms of content‚ "by submitting‚ posting or displaying content on or through the services‚ you grant us a worldwide‚ non-exclusive‚ royalty-free license (with right to sublicense) to use‚ copy‚ reproduce‚ process‚ adapt‚ modify‚ publish‚ transmit‚ display‚ distribute such content in any and all media or distribution methods".

Twitter said that by users agreeing to the new agreement "this licence authorises us to make your content available to the rest of the world and to let others do the same."

According to Twitter‚ users will not be compensated for use of their content.