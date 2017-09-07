Self-driving cars could have a long road to travel

Despite promises that self-driving cars are in the fast lane, it could be a long haul before they merge with everyday lives.

Industry trackers and analysts caution that technical challenges along with legal and liability issues will be speed bumps on the road to self-driving cars becoming common out on the street.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday approved legislation aimed at clearing the path for introduction of self-driving vehicles by requiring consistent regulations across the 50 states.

The Self Drive Act "will help pave the way for self-driving cars nationwide and ensures America stays a global leader in innovation," said a tweet from Representative Greg Walden, who chairs the House panel that drafted the bill.