Apple's new products expected to go above and beyond

Apple holds its annual product launch jamboree this week and, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the iPhone, it is expected to be one of the company's most lavish events.

Apple boss Tim Cook will take the stage at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple's new "spaceship" campus in Cupertino, California, US, to unveil a host of products including three iPhones, an Apple Watch and iOS 11.

Here's everything Apple is expected to announce tomorrow evening.

iPhone 8, the star of the show, likely to be called iPhone X, iPhone Pro or iPhone Edition, is expected to have an edge-to-edge screen, no home button and glass back.

The fingerprint sensor has been replaced with facial recognition technology that can recognise the owner, reports say.

iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus

Apple will probably upgrade its current handsets, possibly under the name iPhone 7s and 7s Plus.

Apple Watch 3

Reports suggest Apple will debut a new smartwatch at the event. The new device could work independently from the iPhone for the first time, coming with a SIM card that can connect to the internet for messages and browsing.

4K Apple TV

Cook could announce a new generation of the Apple TV that supports 4K and HDR video.

Expect a lot of time to be devoted to ARKit, Apple's new developer software for augmented reality.