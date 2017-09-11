Smoking changes lung cells, primes them to develop cancer

Chronic exposure to cigarette smoke can change lung cells over time, making them more vulnerable to disease and priming them to develop cancer, US researchers said Monday.

The report in the journal Cancer Cell is based on lab experiments on lung cells that were exposed to chronic cigarette smoke - the equivalent of a person smoking for 20 to 30 years.

After about 10 days, the cells began to change their gene expression, a process known as epigenetic change.

It took 10 months before these changes built up enough to boost the odds of cancer.

"When you're smoking, you are building up a substrate of epigenetic changes that we hypothesise are increasing your mathematics for developing lung cancer," said senior author Stephen Baylin, co-director of the Cancer Biology program Johns Hopkins University.