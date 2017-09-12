Blame genes for porky Labradors

Labradors are popular dogs for very good reasons - they are friendly, loyal and easy to train.

But, as most owners soon realise, there is a downside: they are rather too fond of their food and are prone to getting fat.

However, scientists now say that owners should stop blaming themselves if their beloved pet becomes a little portly because "it's all in the genes".

New research carried out by the University of Cambridge in the UK found a genetic variation that researchers believe drives some Labradors to be obsessed by food.

It means that when a dog begs incessantly or starts drooling at the sound of a biscuits bag being opened it could well be because it is "genetically hungry".