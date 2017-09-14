Eland vulnerable, mountain reedbuck endangered: IUCN

The International Union for Conservation of Nature IUCN highlighted five species of African antelope that have seen their numbers decline drastically in recent years, largely due to poaching and habitat degradation.

"Our activities as humans are pushing species to the brink so fast that it's impossible for conservationists to assess the declines in real time," warned IUCN chief Inger Andersen, urging increased efforts to save species teetering on the edge.

The world's largest antelope, the giant eland, which is native to central and western Africa, was for instance previously assessed as having a sound population. It is now listed as "vulnerable", with fewer than 10,000 mature animals remaining.

And the mountain reedbuck has seen a 55-percent drop in its South African population over just 15 years, placing it on the "endangered" list, IUCN said.