Scientists have discovered why a South African bee species grew extraordinarily long legs.

Research at Stellenbosch University has found that oil-collecting Rediviva bees‚ first described in 1984‚ evolved legs of up to 23mm to harvest oil from the equally long spurs of snapdragon flowers.

“This is one of the few examples where a pollinator had to adapt to the flowers that it pollinates‚ rather than the other way round‚” evolutionary ecologist Anton Pauw wrote in the peer-reviewed Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biology.

Lead author Pauw‚ from Stellenbosch’s botany and zoology department‚ said flowers often adapted to their pollinators in spectacular ways in order to be able to reproduce.

In this case‚ however‚ Rediviva bees had developed front legs of varying lengths —up to 23.4mm in the case of the “longimanus” variant — to reach oil produced at the back of the snapdragon's twin spurs.

Spur length also varies between the 70 species in the largest genus of oil-producing flowers (Diascia)‚ which is also indigenous to South Africa.