WATCH | Car narrowly misses panel beating by rhino

15 September 2017 - 08:03 By Timeslive

Visitors to the Kruger Park learned a valuable lesson during a recent visit - keep your distance from an unhappy rhino.

The video, filmed on Skukuza Road, shows the rhino half-heartedly charge a white car just as the camera starts rolling. A few moments later it charges and almost smashes into a grey audi that made the mistake of getting a little too close.

The car narrowly escapes the attack by speeding away. The video takers also quickly reverse making sure to put some space between them and the belligerent rhino.

