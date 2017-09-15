WATCH | Car narrowly misses panel beating by rhino
15 September 2017 - 08:03
Visitors to the Kruger Park learned a valuable lesson during a recent visit - keep your distance from an unhappy rhino.
The video, filmed on Skukuza Road, shows the rhino half-heartedly charge a white car just as the camera starts rolling. A few moments later it charges and almost smashes into a grey audi that made the mistake of getting a little too close.
The car narrowly escapes the attack by speeding away. The video takers also quickly reverse making sure to put some space between them and the belligerent rhino.
