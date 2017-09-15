WATCH LIVE | Cassini's last dance with Saturn

Cassini's 13-year tour of the Saturn system is about to end as the probe plunges into the planet in order to keep its moons pristine.

Saturn's moons may play host to alien life, so scientists would rather not contaminate them with any Earth-born microbes that may be on the probe.

A few months ago, Cassini scientists announced that a form of chemical energy on which life could feed appeared to exist on Saturn's moon Enceladus.