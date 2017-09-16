Children’s charity‚ the Santa Shoebox Project‚ has won the 2017 Best Use of Tech by an NGO award.

The charity’s virtual Santa shoebox enables people to choose the child they want to give a gift to‚ shop online for the shoebox goodies and write a message to the child.

The shoebox team will then pack these gifts in a decorated shoebox and deliver them to the children

The award forms part of the PriceCheck Tech and E-commerce Awards‚ which honours outstanding South African businesses‚ organisations and individuals in the E-commerce and technology industries.

The public nominates and votes and a team of judges consider and compile the final list of nominees. The overall winners were announced in Cape Town on Thursday night.

The Santa Shoebox Project shared the stage with the likes of Takealot‚ SnapScan‚ Airbnb and Travelstart. Irené Pieters‚ chief executive of the Santa project‚ said: “We are ecstatic! This award shows how much our organisation has evolved.” She said the organisation’s mission to reach one million underprivileged children by 2019.

• A Virtual Santa Shoebox costs R400. Visit santashoebox to register as a supporter. From 1 September people will be able to choose the children for who they wish to give a Santa shoebox.