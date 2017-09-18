Cyberbullies: Think very carefully before you give your kid a cellphone

Before they even turn 11, almost one in 10 children is cyberbullied, a major US study has found.

Owning a cellphone significantly increased the risks of cyberbullying among Grade 3s and Grade 4s, said lead author Elizabeth Englander, from Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.

"Parents often cite the benefits of giving their child a cellphone but our research suggests that giving young children these devices may have unforeseen risks as well," said the psychology professor.

Cyberbullying is increasing dramatically in South Africa, said Gail Dore, author of the bestselling book Bullyproof.

She defined cyberbullying as using technology to distribute "hurtful, damaging statements and images", adding: "The effects of cyberbullying are every bit as harmful as the more traditional forms and, in some ways, even more so.

"Bullies can reach a wider audience without leaving the safety of their homes and the bullying can go on 24 hours a day, seven days a week."