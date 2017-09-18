Sci-Tech

Gates Foundation invests $40 mln in UK immunotherapy company

18 September 2017 - 09:41 By Reuters
The Gates Foundation invests $40 million to finding and developing new treatments for tuberculosis, HIV and other infectious diseases.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is to invest up to $40 million in privately held British biotech company Immunocore to support its development of immunotherapies for infectious diseases.

Oxford-based Immunocore has so far concentrated on developing its T-cell receptor medicines to fight cancer, where it has collaborations with Roche, GlaxoSmithKline , AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly.

The tie-up with the Gates Foundation will extend the work into finding and developing new treatments for tuberculosis, HIV and other infectious diseases.

