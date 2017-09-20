WATCH | Leopard takes on nine wild dogs over kill

A pack of wild dogs brought down an impala and were just digging into their meal when a leopard decided to cut their dinner short.

According to Latest Sightings Patrick Mziyako, a field guide in the Kruger National Park, was taking his guests for a ride when they came across the scene at Kwaggaspan Waterhole near Skukuza.

The dogs singled out one impala from a small herd and pushed it towards a waterhole, where they made the kill - only for a male leopard to come out of nowhere, steal the impala and run up a leadwood tree with it.

"I was very excited because it is not easy to witness such a drama in Kruger. The wild dogs tried to fight the leopard off but it was too late. They soon left the scene after trying to stare their food out of the tree," Said Mziyako.