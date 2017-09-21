How life on earth began

The story of us begins with a whimper. So insignificant, in fact, scientists think we started out completely by chance.

In a laboratory at Wits University scientists believe they have replicated how life began before a time when there were tissues, cells or even DNA.

And it was no earth-moving big bang, just a couple of molecules hooking up.

PhD student Nisha Dhar and Pierre Durand from the Evolution of Complexity Laboratory in the Evolutionary Studies Institute at Wits University studied how small strands of molecules linked up to form larger molecules that had the ability to replicate themselves.

"These complex molecules by a chance event would have been able to reproduce themselves," said Durand, adding that this would be the point at which life is seen to begin to evolve.

Their research appeared on Wednesday in the journal Royal Society OS.

In the past five years Dhar and Durand have been working to find out just how these molecules linked up.