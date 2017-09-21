Why boys understand physics better than girls

Boys are better at physics because they learn about "projection" while going to the lavatory, researchers claim.

From a young age, boys are taught how to aim accurately so they do not make a mess in the bathroom, and this gives them a better understanding of "projectile motion", according to three academics.

Writing for the Times Education Supplement, Anna Wilson of Abertay University and Kate Wilson and David Low of the University of New South Wales Canberra explained their theory.

"Playful urination practices - from seeing how high you can pee to games such as Peeball (where men compete using urine to destroy a ball in a urinal) - may give boys an advantage over girls when it comes to physics," they wrote.

The researchers said they have examined gender differences in achievement in physics tests, and found that girls generally perform worse than boys, but with a more marked gap in specific topic areas.