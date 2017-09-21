Incidents of rhino poaching have tripled in Southern Africa since 2010‚ which has serious social consequences‚ a new study reveals.

According to the research carried out by ENACT‚ a new EU-supported project that monitors and develops responses to transnational organised crime in Africa‚ poaching endangers lives‚ threatens communities and undermines the local economy.

“The illicit trade in wildlife is a very serious conservation issue‚ but has important social impacts too‚” said ENACT Ciara Aucoin‚ the co author of the research paper titled: Guns‚ poison and horns: Organised Wildlife Crime in Southern Africa.

Between the year 2000 and 2015‚ a total of 1‚035 incidents of poaching were recorded involving one of 10 countries of focus with South Africa hosting the most incidents‚ according to the research.