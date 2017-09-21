Wildlife pays price for politics
"It's devastating. I've been following them every day for the last year," said Dedan Ngatia, a wild dog researcher in Kenya's central Laikipia region. "They're all dead."
Months of invasions by sometimes armed semi-nomadic herders, and tens of thousands of their livestock, have had a disastrous effect on the wildlife of a region heralded as a conservation success story.
The large-scale walk-ons, driven by drought and politics, have begun to abate, thanks to some rain and the completion of last month's local elections.
Now conservationists are beginning to count the cost.
African wild dogs, elephants, buffalo, lions, giraffes, zebra and antelope were shot and starved, or caught a disease. Or they were forced out of their usual habitats.
Canine distemper, a virus most likely caught from the pastoralists' attendant mongrels, has wiped out scores of endangered wild dogs, including all seven packs studied by Ngatia, an ecologist at Laikipia's Mpala Research Centre.
Jamie Gaymer, conservation manager at Ol Jogi Ranch where packs of wild dogs roamed, watched as the last pack died, one by one, in a week in July.
"Apart from a few individuals we can conclude the wild dog population has been wiped out, it's that serious," he said.
Elephants have also died, with 84 deliberately killed in the first half of this year, compared with 75 last year, data from the Monitoring of Illegal Killing of Elephants programme showed.
"As soon as political stability breaks down, elephants start being killed again," said Max Graham, founder of Space for Giants, a conservation charity based in Laikipia. The number of illegally killed elephants has risen dramatically.
Chronically endangered rhinos, such as the world's three last remaining northern whites at Laikipia's Ol Pejeta Conservancy, have personal armed bodyguards.
Mugie Conservancy was one of the first to be invaded in late January. Elephants, giraffes and zebra were shot.
"We lost a lot to poaching but nothing compared with disease," said wildlife manager Josh Perrett, who blames tick-borne diseases brought to Mugie by the pastoralist herds. Mugie's buffalo population fell from 1000 to 100; hartebeest antelopes were reduced from 40 to just seven.
Laikipia is a "stronghold" of the endangered reticulated giraffe, of which there are just 8700 remaining.
Arthur Muneza, East Africa co-ordinator for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation
said giraffes were killed for their meat or their tails, used as flywhisks or symbols
of power.
The large, illegal influxes of herders and their cattle earlier this year upended the delicate balance between small-scale farmers, large private ranches, wildlife areas and local pastoralists, leaving grasslands picked dry.
Lions appear to have fared better than most, said Alayne Cotterill, a biologist and founder of conservation and research organisation Lion Landscapes. The situation is bad, but not irreversible, scientists and conservationists said.
