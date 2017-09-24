Sci-Tech

WATCH: Hyena and baboon face off at Kruger National Park

24 September 2017 - 15:04 By Timeslive
The hyena inspecting his surroundings when he senses danger lurking.
The hyena inspecting his surroundings when he senses danger lurking.
Image: Screenshot from the video

Visitors to the Kruger National Park got a close up view of nature as a hyena was confronted by a baboon as he took a leisurely walk between the cars.

Sensing danger nearby, the hyena is seen looking around in the tall grass beside the road before darting off in the opposite direction. A brazen baboon then follows him in pursuit.

The videographer says that the encounter happened near Lower Sabie Rest Camp in Kruger National Park

Most read

  1. Cosatu’s call for strike ‘an act of desperation’‚ says Numsa South Africa
  2. Divers search for bodies after car careers into dam South Africa
  3. WATCH: Hyena and baboon face off at Kruger National Park Sci-Tech
  4. Miners at Koffiefontein down tools South Africa
  5. SA goes online for €153m EuroMillions rollover South Africa

Latest Videos

Baboon Attacks Hyena - Hyena Runs for its Life !
Promo Victoria Season 2 HD
X