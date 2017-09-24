WATCH: Hyena and baboon face off at Kruger National Park
24 September 2017 - 15:04
Visitors to the Kruger National Park got a close up view of nature as a hyena was confronted by a baboon as he took a leisurely walk between the cars.
Sensing danger nearby, the hyena is seen looking around in the tall grass beside the road before darting off in the opposite direction. A brazen baboon then follows him in pursuit.
The videographer says that the encounter happened near Lower Sabie Rest Camp in Kruger National Park
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE