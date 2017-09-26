Students design system to save university thousands of litres of water

Science is thirsty work‚ but with a cooler box‚ a garden hose‚ some pipes‚ and a water pump‚ chemistry students at Stellenbosch University in the drought stricken Western Cape are saving 3‚000 litres of water a week.

Chemistry equipment at the university’s laboratories needs a constant flow of cold water to prevent overheating and normally tap water is run through the system and then straight down the drain.

But chemistry PhD students Monica Clements‚ Jonathan Hay and Anton Hamann responded to their head of department Professor Peter Mallon’s challenge to save water by coming up with a “Closed Cold-Water Recycling System (CCWRS)”.

The innovative yet inexpensive system is essentially a cooler box filled with ice water being pumped through a closed system and is currently being used on various equipment at the university’s organic chemistry laboratory.