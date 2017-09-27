Spring is in full swing‚ flowers and trees are blooming but this is not all that this season is about.

Bees are also buzzing about‚ not only as master pollinators but also as a troublesome and dangerous nuisance for home and business owners.

But worry not‚ the Tshwane Emergency Services has shared vital information to equip residents on what to do and not to do in case of an attack or invasion

Johan Pieterse‚ Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson said swarms of bees leave their nests and zoom through the air‚ hovering on trees‚ fences and houses searching for a new home.

He said residents should however note that the municipality is only responsible for the removal of bees on sidewalks and municipal land.

Pieterse said it is the responsibility of home and business owners to remove bees from their properties.

He said since bees are active during the day and more relaxed at night‚ it is easier for emergency services or bee catchers to remove them at night.

Parents should be vigilant and teach children not to play with or provoke bees but to keep a safe distance or stay indoors once a swarm of bees is visible in their vicinity.

Pieterse said bees tend to swarm near their hives or honeycombs so If you spot a swarm‚ then there is a nest nearby.

“If the bees feel threatened‚ they will use their stingers and release a pheromone to alert the other bees to the threat‚ resulting in a large bee attack‚” he said.

Pieterse strongly warned against trying to chase bees away by using force or toxic spray agents. Instead‚ call the professionals.

What to do in the case of a bee sting

- To treat or remove a bee stinger‚ scrape it out gently with a fingernail‚ the edge of a credit card or by wiping gauze over it. Don't squeeze the sac‚ use tweezers or pull on the stinger. Act swiftly and stop the stinger from pumping venom into the skin.

- To control swelling‚ one can put an ice on the area and keep the affected area elevated if stung on the arm or leg. Also‚ remove any tight-fitting jewellery from the affected as swelling can make it difficult to remove rings or bracelets.

- Pain from a bee sting can be relieved by taking an over-the-counter painkiller like acetaminophen or ibuprofen but never give aspirin to anyone under the age of 18.

- Itching can be relieved by taking an antihistamine or by applying calamine lotion or a mixture of baking soda and water.

Symptoms of allergic reaction to bee sting

- difficulty to breathe

- swelling of the face

- throat or mouth tissue

- wheezing or difficulty to swallow

- restlessness and anxiety

- rapid pulse and dizziness or a sharp drop in blood pressure.