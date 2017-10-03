US trio wins physics Nobel for detection of waves from black hole collisions

US astrophysicists Barry Barish, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss were awarded the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday for the discovery of gravitational waves -- a phenomenon that opens a door on the extreme Universe.

Predicted by Albert Einstein a century ago as part of his theory of general relativity, but only detected in 2015, gravitational waves are "ripples" in space-time, as the theoretical fabric of the cosmos is called.

They are caused by ultra-violent processes, such as colliding black holes or the collapse of stellar cores.

"Their discovery shook the world," said Goran K Hansson, the head of the Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences which selects the Nobel recipients.

They made their discovery in September 2015 and announced it in February 2016, a historic achievement that culminated from decades of scientific research.

And since then, they have clinched all the major astrophysics prizes to be had.