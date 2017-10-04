According to Chandru Wadhwani‚ joint MD of Extrupet‚ South Africa‚ the three environmental “r”s – “reduce‚ reuse‚ recycle” – are no longer enough.

Extrupet is the largest and most advanced recycler of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle materials on the African continent.

“Just because something is recyclable doesn’t mean it will be‚” he said in an address at the annual KwaZulu-Natal Recycling Forum Seminar.

“Consumers need to choose carefully what it is they purchase‚ and brands only pay attention if consumers are driving change.”

South Africa battles with 120 tons of solid waste per year. Of that half is packaging. It is estimated that there are eight million tons of waste plastics in the sea‚ 40% of which was originally dumped on land. “We are seeing headlines like: ‘By 2050 there will be more waste than fish in the sea.’ Even worse‚ in the last few weeks we are now drinking the stuff.”

Wadhwani was referring to research released in September by Orb Media‚ stating that high levels of microplastic contamination had been found in tap water in countries across the globe.