Two South Africans‚ Lucky Ndlovu and Rian Labuschagne‚ won international conservation awards on Wednesday night in Cape Town.

A frail but jovial Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu gave the lifetime achiever Prince William Award for Conservation to Labuschagne while honouring his wife‚ Lorna‚ for their dedication to protecting Africa’s wildlife over 35 years.

Prince William is the patron of the Tusk Conservation Awards‚ which were held in Africa for this first time this week.

“I am thrilled to congratulate you on a wonderful achievement for the work you have done and are doing‚ and your very beautiful spouse‚” Tutu told Labuschagne‚ who has worked in countries including South Africa‚ Malawi‚ Tanzania and Chad setting up systems to protect wildlife.

Former president FW de Klerk handed the award to Ndlovu and joint winner Solomon Chidunuka‚ seen as the foremost warden in Zambia.

“This occasion is a little bit like the Oscars except for a much better cause‚” De Klerk told the men‚ who got a standing ovation for their courage and commitment to conservation.