Sci-Tech

South Africa brings black rhinos back to Chad

09 October 2017 - 10:57 By afp
Black rhino. File photo.
Black rhino. File photo.
Image: Vassil/ Wikipedia.

South Africa and Chad on Sunday signed an agreement that will see the re-introduction next year of critically endangered black rhino to the central African country, decades after it was last seen there.

Environment ministers from the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding "which will allow for the translocation of six black rhino from South Africa to Chad," said a government statement.

The last time a rhino was spotted in Chad was in 1972, according to official documents Chad submitted to South Africa.

The animals should be airlifted to Chad's Zakouma National Park "sometime next year. We are looking at around March, April or May" environmental affairs ministry spokesman Albi Modise told AFP.

Black rhino are officially listed as critically endangered but are still native to the mainly eastern and southern African countries of Angola, Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

They have been re-introduced to several other southern African countries.

There are around 5,000 black rhino left in Africa with South Africa's population sitting at 1,893, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

South Africa is also home to around 20,000 white rhinos, about 80 percent of the worldwide population, but the country has suffered record poaching in recent years.

Poachers have killed more than 7,100 rhinos in Africa over the past decade for their horns.

The horn is highly prized in China and Vietnam where it is coveted as a traditional medicine and aphrodisiac.

South Africa's Environment Minister Edna Molewa and her Chad counterpart Ahmat Mbodou Mahamat signed Sunday's deal in Pretoria.

READ MORE

Roar returns to Zululand as pride of lions is released

A pride of lions has been set free on a community-owned game reserve in northern Zululand‚ boosting its tourism potential and helping to ensure ...
News
3 days ago

Rhino poachers snared

It was a bad week for rhino poachers in South Africa after police and park rangers arrested 18 suspects‚ while five other poachers received a ...
News
17 days ago

Interpol joins global war against poaching

With South Africa in 2017 likely to record 1000 rhino killings for the fifth year in a row, conservation and security experts are calling for smarter ...
News
17 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Traffic officers gave my details to flirting petrol attendants' South Africa
  2. Militants attack Congo bases in northeast, killing UN peacekeeper Africa
  3. UCT researcher goes out on a limb to deal with 'phantom' pain Sci-Tech
  4. Trapped child saved from collapsed mud hut South Africa
  5. Vodacom announces free internet access for university students Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

The naked truth with Zodwa Wabantu
Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
X