In between the screens and stalls at the 15th rAge gaming‚ technology and geek culture expo in Johannesburg this past weekend‚ superheroes moved alongside ordinary mortals.

Cosplayers are fans who immerse themselves in a fantasy universe by dressing up as their favourite fictional characters.

Noorie Jamie a.k.a. Cosplay Cartel defines cosplay as doing what you did as a child "except you're older now". "I'll be doing this when I'm 50‚" Jamie said.

"You still get the strange looks‚ but dressing up in a costume is the funnest you can ever do." Jamie believes costumes "allow us to reveal ourselves to each other".

Anchen de Wet a.k.a. Michiko Cosplay is a wedding and events planner. She is a part-time cosplayer and considers her hobby a form of expression. "Work can get stifling. Life can get a bit too much. It is a form of escape."

Tayla Barter a.k.a. Kinpatsu Cosplay is a full-time cosplayer who has made more than 60 costumes in the past five years. "When I came out of university I was so stressed and so lost I didn’t know what [else] to do."