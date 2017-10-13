Scientists from South Africa‚ Mozambique‚ Kenya‚ Nigeria and Egypt will be on board the SA Agulhas II when it departs on the second international Indian Ocean research expedition from Durban.

On Friday‚ Minister of Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa said‚ from the ship berthed in Cape Town harbour: “We mark a significant milestone here today because this will be the first multidisciplinary African-led scientific research cruise.”

The SA Agulhas II will leave Durban on Wednesday and cruise up the east coast of Africa to Tanzania as part of South Africa’s contribution to the international research expedition.

Researchers from India‚ Italy and Belgium will also join the research cruise.

A programme under the United Nations Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission‚ the expedition aims to carry out oceanographic and atmospheric research and will run several cruises until 2020.