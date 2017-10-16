SA Agulhas II testing equipment for its historic expedition

About 500 orangey Copepods – plankton that produce roughly 50% of the world’s oxygen and look like minute crayfish under a microscope – were among the first specimens collected on the SA Agulhas II research ship on Monday morning.

On a rolling ship off the wild coast‚ South African scientists started testing their equipment for the International Indian Ocean Expedition II‚ which departs from Durban on Wednesday.

First they lowered an “oblique bongo" net‚ which resembles the drums‚ behind the ship to about 100 metres down to collect zoo plankton.