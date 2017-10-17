It's a case of snakes in the city. Literally.

The stars of the popular Nat Geo Wild television show Snakes in the City‚ Durban-based Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillett‚ have warned that there could be an increase in snake sightings in the coastal city following last week's flash floods.

"Because of the recent flooding‚ residents in the Durban area and surrounds might expect to see snakes. This isn't because snakes are active in rainy‚ windy weather‚ but rather that the high rainfall would have washed them out of their homes or pushed them from trees‚" Gillett said.

The two have already been called out to retrieve a night adder at Wilson's Wharf.